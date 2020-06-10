'Overwhelmed': Yuvraj to fans as #MissYouYuvi trends

June 10, 2020 18:43 IST

'Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will always be an irreplaceable part of me'

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket. Photograph: BCCI

As Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, the former all-rounder wrote a heartfelt message for his fans, saying that he is "overwhelmed and full of gratitude" for all the love and support they have shown to him throughout his journey.

It was on June 10, 2019, when swashbuckling batsman Singh called time on his career after having almost 20 years of experience in international cricket. Marking the one year retirement anniversary, Twitteratis paid tribute to the cricketer and #MissYouYuvi started trending on the micro-blogging website.

Singh took to Twitter to write: "Dear Fans, I am overwhelmed and full of gratitude! Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will always be an irreplaceable part of me."

As the country is currently fighting against the coronavirus, Singh urged people to be "responsible citizens" and adhere to all the government's instructions.

"As responsible citizens, let's continue to follow the government's instructions on Covid-19 and do our very best to help those in need!" Singh added.

Sachin Tendulkar hails Yuvraj Singh's 'six-hitting ability' on cricketer's retirement anniversary

As Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar shared a message for the former Indian all-rounder and praised his "six-hitting ability".

Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: "It's been a year since You(Vi) retired... My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp and I couldn't help but notice that you were very athletic and deceptively quick at Point. I needn't talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world."

In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Singh imprinted his place as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting.

"This was probably the most difficult time in my cricket career, the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka when I laboured to 11 off 21 balls. It was so shattering that I felt my career was all but over, everyone wrote me off too. But I never stopped believing in myself," Yuvraj had said while announcing his retirement.