Rediff.com  » Cricket » Not at all disappointed to miss my maiden Test ton: Sundar

Not at all disappointed to miss my maiden Test ton: Sundar

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 06, 2021 17:31 IST
'The 100 will come when it's the right time for me. I am happy to contribute to the team'

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar was left stranded on 96 as India got dismissed for 365 in their first innings. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who played a pivotal role in India's emphatic innings win in the fourth Test against England, doesn't regret missing out on what would have been a well-deserved maiden hundred for him.

 

Sundar was left stranded on 96 as India got dismissed for 365 in their first innings on the third day of the Test match, in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"To win my first series at home is amazing and feels great. I am not at all disappointed to miss the hundred. The 100 will come when it's the right time for me. I am happy to contribute to the team," said Sundar after the completion of the match.

The off-spinner played three matches in the Test series against England in which he scored 181 runs, besides picking two wickets.

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar sends the ball over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

The 21-year-old, in his debut game in Australia, had also scored valuable 82 runs in the series decided at The Gabba, besides scalping four wickets, thus helping India win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1.

He further said that the pitch was very good to bat on and all it required was a bit of application from the batters.

"To be honest, the pitch was very good to bat on. Credit to (James) Anderson, (Ben) Stokes for getting assistance on this surface, they bowled really well. The wicket is still good to bat on. If you apply yourself you can score," Sundar said.

With the win, Virat Kohli's men also qualified for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final where they will face New Zealand at the Lord's from June 18 to 22. 

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

