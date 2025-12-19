HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Only 4 games? Inglis' big IPL buy raises eyebrows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 19, 2025 15:41 IST

Josh Inglis' availability comes under scanner after LSG bags Aussie for Rs 8.6 crore

Josh Inglis

IMAGE: Josh Inglis was released by Punjab Kings before the auction due to his limited availability even though the team was keen to retain him. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australian batter Josh Inglis, who was to be available for only four IPL matches next year, could play more games after securing a hefty bid from Lucknow Super Giants in the recent players' auction, triggering uneasiness in the BCCI and his former franchise Punjab Kings.

Inglis was released by Punjab Kings before the auction due to his limited availability even though the team was keen to retain him. In its pre-auction communication to the 10 teams, the BCCI had clearly stated that Inglis will be available for only four games in IPL 2026 because of his marriage.

 

The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are now closely monitoring the situation as it is believed that he may alter his personal schedule for IPL commitments.

The Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad went on a bidding war for the 30-year-old before the former acquired him for Rs 8.6 crore, which was Rs 6 crore higher than his previous fee deal with Punjab.

The entire episode has ignited a discussion on whether Inglis took advantage of the situation, and the BCCI and the GC might have to take a look at it.

"The communication was clear (about Inglis' availability for IPL 2026), but we need to check whether anything has changed about his personal plans, or whether those teams knew about his personal plans much more than others," a source close to the developments told PTI.

However, he said Punjab Kings are yet to raise an official complaint.

Inglis was scheduled to get married on April 18, followed by a honeymoon holiday, which would have seen him missing a large part of the IPL 2026, which begins on March 26.

Both Lucknow and Sunrisers have a heavy Australian presence in their dugout.

The LSG have Justin Langer and Tom Moody as coach and director, while SRH is led by current Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

Even Daniel Vettori, the SRH head coach, has been working as the assistant coach of the Australian men's team since 2022.

However, the teams concerned were not forthcoming with a reaction.

"He was going to be out for personal reasons but that's always subject to change. You never know people can make different decisions once the auction is done. So, we thought that with the relationship Dan and him have, he could maybe convince him to play a few extra games," SRH bowling coach Varun Aaron had said after the auction.

However, Inglis indicated that he got to know about his new IPL contract much after the auction had concluded.

"I don't have full availability this year (IPL 2026). I'm getting married in early April. So, I didn't really expect to go. So, I sort of saw my name go by unsold."

"I was like 'alright stuff this, I'm going to bed' and I need to switch on for tomorrow (Ashes) and then woke up to the news. I didn't know until I'd seen a few messages this morning," Inglis told ABC Sport after the second day of the ongoing third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide.

Inglis was used in the disruptor's role in IPL 2025, making 278 runs in 11 matches at a strike-rate of 163.

He made 73 off 42 balls against Mumbai Indians and then a 38 off 21 balls in Qualifier 2 to help PBKS reach the final. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
