HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Gill make the cut as India set to name T20 WC squad?

Will Gill make the cut as India set to name T20 WC squad?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 19, 2025 10:37 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav face scrutiny ahead of selection. Photograph: BCCI/X

With India set to name their T20 World Cup 2026 squad on Saturday in Mumbai, the spotlight has firmly shifted to Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, whose recent struggles have turned the selection meeting into a high-stakes call.

 

The squad will be announced by Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, who will also address the media a day after India conclude their ongoing T20I series against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Although India still have five T20 internationals remaining before the global showpiece -- scheduled from February 7 to March 8 -- those fixtures fall after the ICC’s initial squad submission deadline, making Saturday’s announcement the likely core group for the tournament.

Shubman Gill in T20 Internationals since 2024:

YearMatchRunsHighest ScoreAverageS/R100s50s
2024 8 266 66 38.00 133.00 0 2
2025 15 291 47 24.26 137.26 0 0

Gill, who returned to the T20 setup following an impressive stint as Test captain in England, has struggled to cement his place at the top of the order. Despite Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma providing strong starts, the team management persisted with Gill as a T20 opener, backing his ability to play the anchor’s role that Virat Kohli once performed.

However, India’s batting blueprint has shifted markedly since their T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. With depth stretching to No. 8, the side has doubled down on an aggressive, high-tempo approach, leaving limited room for a traditional anchor. Gill’s challenge has been to adapt -- finding a method that balances intent with stability in a lineup built to attack from ball one.

Suryakumar Yadav in T20 Internationals since 2024:

YearMatchRunsHighest ScoreAverageS/R100s50s
2024 18 429 75 26.81 151.59 0 4
2025 20 213 47 not out 14.20 125.29 0 0

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar, meanwhile, enters the selection meeting facing questions of his own. The India captain has endured an uneven run over the past 12 months, and with the added responsibility of leading India’s World Cup defence at home, consistency from his bat is increasingly critical.

As Agarkar prepares to unveil the squad, the calls around Gill and Suryakumar are likely to define not just Saturday’s announcement, but India’s tactical direction heading into the T20 World Cup.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Gambhir can't be a coach; he can be a manager'
'Gambhir can't be a coach; he can be a manager'
Ishan Kishan ton powers Jharkhand to maiden SMAT title
Ishan Kishan ton powers Jharkhand to maiden SMAT title
Tharoor urges BCCI to shift cricket matches to South India
Tharoor urges BCCI to shift cricket matches to South India
Why workload management is crucial for Bumrah
Why workload management is crucial for Bumrah
PIX: Sachin salutes India's blind women's World Cup heroes
PIX: Sachin salutes India's blind women's World Cup heroes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

'Anti-India' Protest Shakes Dhaka Streets3:30

'Anti-India' Protest Shakes Dhaka Streets

Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Stunning Look at a School Annual Function1:00

Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Stunning Look at a School Annual...

Vicky Kaushal Nails Effortless Elegance in a Classic Suit0:55

Vicky Kaushal Nails Effortless Elegance in a Classic Suit

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO