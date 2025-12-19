Will Gill make the cut as India set to name T20 WC squad?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav face scrutiny ahead of selection. Photograph: BCCI/X

With India set to name their T20 World Cup 2026 squad on Saturday in Mumbai, the spotlight has firmly shifted to Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, whose recent struggles have turned the selection meeting into a high-stakes call.

The squad will be announced by Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, who will also address the media a day after India conclude their ongoing T20I series against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Although India still have five T20 internationals remaining before the global showpiece -- scheduled from February 7 to March 8 -- those fixtures fall after the ICC’s initial squad submission deadline, making Saturday’s announcement the likely core group for the tournament.

Shubman Gill in T20 Internationals since 2024: