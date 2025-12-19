HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bat Thrown, Fury on Display as Ben Stokes Walks Off

December 19, 2025 13:03 IST

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes reacts after getting bowled by Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Ben Stokes’ defiant resistance in the third Ashes Test ended in visible fury on Friday as Mitchell Starc once again got the better of England’s captain on Day 3 in Adelaide.

Having dragged England back into the contest with a gritty half-century and a record ninth-wicket stand with Jofra Archer, Stokes was left seething after being bowled by a superb in-swinging delivery from Starc. The ball tailed back late from over the wicket to crash into the stumps, dismissing Stokes for 83 and marking the 12th time the Australian left-armer has removed him in Test cricket.

 

Stokes’ reaction said it all. He leapt in frustration, flung his bat skywards and continued to berate himself during a slow, angry walk back to the dressing room, shaking his head as the Adelaide crowd absorbed the moment.

The dismissal brought a cruel end to a 198-ball innings that had kept England’s Ashes hopes alive. Stokes had earlier inspired a remarkable revival alongside Archer, the pair adding 106 runs for the ninth wicket -- England’s highest-ever partnership for that wicket in Tests at Adelaide -- to cut Australia’s first-innings lead to 85.

England had appeared on the brink when Stokes arrived at the crease late on Day 2 at 71 for four, and again at 168 for eight. Battling oppressive heat, blows to the helmet and thigh, and relentless bowling, Stokes batted for nearly two full sessions, resuming on Friday morning with renewed resolve in cooler conditions.

Archer reached his maiden Test fifty during the stand, but Starc’s moment of brilliance ended the resistance, leaving Stokes furious at himself after a knock that was as emotionally charged as it was vital for England.

IMAGE: A furious Ben Stokes walks back after being bowled. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

