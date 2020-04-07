On this day in 1998: When Tendulkar took apart Australia

April 07, 2020 18:01 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's 13th ODI hundred helped India outclass Australia by six wickets in Kanpur on April 7, 1998. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

It was exactly 22 years ago when batting great Sachin Tendulkar scored one of his finest centuries to guide India to victory against Australia in an ODI triangular series match at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

Tendulkar smashed a brilliant 89-ball 100 to register his 13th ODI hundred as India cruised to 223/4 in 44.3 overs for an emphatic victory by six wickets with 33 balls to spare.



Electing to bat, Australia lost their openers cheaply before Ricky Ponting steadied the ship with a watchful 84 from 139 balls, while Tom Moody made a vital 44 down the order to rally the visitors to a competitive 229 for nine in their 50 overs. Ajit Agarkar made the difference with the ball as he picked 4/46.



India were hardly troubled in their run chase as Tendulkar along with Sourav Ganguly settled the issue with a cracking 175-run partnership for the opening wicket from 28.1 overs.



Tendulkar went on the attack right from the start, hitting seven sixes and five fours in his 89-ball knock, leaving the Aussie bowlers completely deflated.



It was a sign of things to come as far as Tendulkar and Australia were concerned. A few weeks later, Tendulkar again proved to be thorn in the flesh for Australia, as he hit a couple of memorable hundreds against them during the Coca Cola Cup in Sharjah famously known as 'Desert Storm'.



The century at Kanpur was Tendulkar's second century against Australia. He finished with a superb record against the Aussies -- 3077 in 71 matches at an average of 44, hitting nine centuries and 15 fifties.