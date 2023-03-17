News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » On Dravid's advice, Arshdeep Singh joins Kent

On Dravid's advice, Arshdeep Singh joins Kent

Source: PTI
March 17, 2023 19:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh will play for Kent in the upcoming English County season. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Talented Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will play five first-class matches for Kent during the upcoming English County season in order to hone his red-all skills.

The Kent County made the announcement on their website.

"Kent Cricket is delighted to announce that India international bowler Arshdeep Singh will be available to play for the county in five LV=Insurance County Championship matches between June & July, subject to regulatory approval," the press release stated.

 

On signing for Kent for two months this summer, Singh said, "I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game. I look forward to performing in front of Kent's Members and supporters; Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a Club with a great history."

As the Indian team leaves for the UK post IPL, Arshdeep also will spend the entire month of June and July honing his red-ball skills.

Arshdeep made his ODI debut in New Zealand last November and has made 29 international appearances for India till date, including a standout ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

In his seven career first-class matches so far, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and economy of 2.92.

He will become the fourth Indian player to wear the White Horse competitively after Kanwar Shumshere Singh, current India men's team coach Rahul Dravid and 2022 overseas bowler, Navdeep Saini.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said, "We are delighted to have a player of Arshdeep's potential join us for five matches this summer. He has demonstrated that he has world-class skills with the white ball, and I am very confident he will be able to put those skills to good use with the red ball in the County Championship."

A further announcement regarding overseas players for Kent in the LV= Insurance County Championship this season will be made in due course. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: David Warner's heartfelt note for Pant
SEE: David Warner's heartfelt note for Pant
What does DC have in common with Microsoft boss?
What does DC have in common with Microsoft boss?
'This champion is going to rise again'
'This champion is going to rise again'
SC to hear Gujarat plea in Godhra case on March 24
SC to hear Gujarat plea in Godhra case on March 24
Guj man who posed as PMO official had 3 cases on him
Guj man who posed as PMO official had 3 cases on him
Airtel offers unlimited 5G data in 4G plans
Airtel offers unlimited 5G data in 4G plans
Power supply hit across UP as employees go on strike
Power supply hit across UP as employees go on strike

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Mumbai

PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Mumbai

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine retires

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine retires

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances