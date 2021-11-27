Omicron: Remaining two ODIs between SA-Netherlands postponed

IMAGE: South Africa and Netherelands had just played one match of the three-match ODI series. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) have mutually agreed to defer the three-match ODI series which began on Friday.

The decision comes as a result of mounting anxiety and concern on the side of the visiting team around travel bans and restrictions on flights from South Africa being imposed by several countries around the world including the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA).

These actions are a result of Thursday's announcement by the National Department of Health of South Africa of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus discovered in the country. CSA Acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki said: "We are disappointed by the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, but the comfort of all visiting teams must always be paramount. The mental well-being of players is one of CSA's top priorities, and we respect our visitors' position and point of view."

"CSA and KNCB will get into discussions around possibly rescheduling the tour within this cycle of the ICC Future Tours Programme ending in 2023," he added.

Chairman of the KNCB Jurgen Delfos said: "We are saddened by these circumstances, but are grateful to Cricket South Africa for their assistance and understanding of our team's position. It must be made clear that the concerns are strictly over travel issues and how soon the team can get home and have nothing to do with the integrity of the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) that CSA has successfully hosted.

“Our team has been pleased with every aspect of the organisation of the tour and have been well treated by our hosts. We have been looking forward to this series against the Proteas for some time and are keen on returning to South Africa in the near future," he added.

The Netherlands team will remain in the BSE hotel until their return flights have been finalised with the support of key CSA BSE staff.