Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saha out with stiff neck; Bharat keeps wickets

Saha out with stiff neck; Bharat keeps wickets

November 27, 2021 10:28 IST
India's Srikar Bharat keeps wickets during Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's Srikar Bharat prepares to keep wickets ahead of Day 3 in the first Test against New Zealand, in Kanpur, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India’s wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha did not take the field at the start of Day 3 in the first Test against New Zealand due to a stiff neck.

Srikar Bharat took the field in Saha's

 

"Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," read a statement from the BCCI on Saturday.

Saha, 37, is the team's oldest player. He has endured either freak on field injuries or fitness concerns over the years.

Playing in place of the rested Rishabh Pant, Saha scored only 1 in India's first innings and hasn’t been in best of form for quite some time now.

