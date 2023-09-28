News
ODI World Cup: Skipper Bavuma heads home, to miss warm-up games

ODI World Cup: Skipper Bavuma heads home, to miss warm-up games

September 28, 2023 16:24 IST
IMAGE: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma returned home for personal reasons. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss Cricket World Cup warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand after returning home for family reasons, officials confirmed on Thursday.

No further details were provided, but Bavuma is expected to rejoin the squad in time to play South Africa’s opening World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Oct. 7.

 

Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence as South Africa face Afghanistan on Friday and New Zealand on Monday, with Reeza Hendricks to open the batting in Bavuma's place.

Bavuma has been a key part of the South African top order in recent times, having this year scored centuries against England, West Indies and most recently an unbeaten 114 versus Australia earlier this month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
