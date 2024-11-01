PIX: NZ players melt under Mumbai's scorching sun

IMAGE: New Zealand's Will Young and Daryl Mitchell rest in the shade. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand's cricketers are facing a tough test of endurance in the third Test against India in Mumbai on Friday.

The intense heat and humidity have taken a toll on the touring side, with players visibly struggling to cope with the conditions.

The team has previously experienced extreme heat during their tour of India, but in Mumbai with temperatures soaring above 33 degrees Celsius and 63 per cent humidity levels, the players were forced to take frequent breaks.

To combat the heat, the players have been using ice packs, and relying on the support staff to provide hydration and shade.

The challenging conditions in Mumbai are expected to continue throughout the Test match, making it a gruelling test for both teams.