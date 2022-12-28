News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ take small lead in Karachi after Latham, Williamson tons

NZ take small lead in Karachi after Latham, Williamson tons

December 28, 2022 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tom Latham celebrates his 13th Test hundred, the most by a New Zealand opener. 

IMAGE: Tom Latham celebrates his 13th Test hundred, the most by a New Zealand opener. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson smashed hundreds to help New Zealand eclipse Pakistan's first-innings 438 in the opening Test in Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday.

Middle order batters Daryl Mitchell (42) and Tom Blundell (47) fell short of half-centuries but New Zealand still ended day three on a commanding 440-6 and optimistic of a handy lead.

Williamson was batting on 105, his 25th Test hundred, with Ish Sodhi batting on 1 at the other end.

 

Earlier, Devon Conway fell for 92 but Tom Latham could not be denied his century after New Zealand resumed on 165 for no loss at the National Stadium.

Nauman Ali spun one past the bat and into Conway's pad to remove the opener who was initially ruled not out but had to go after Pakistan reviewed the decision by umpire Aleem Dar.

Latham took a single off Abrar Ahmed to bring up his 13th Test hundred, the most by a New Zealand opener, in his 69th match.

Latham used his feet against the spinners and looked confident until an attempted reverse sweep against Abrar brought his downfall.

Latham managed to glove the ball which ballooned behind the wicketkeeper and the slip fielder had plenty of time to move across and pouch it.

Henry Nicholls (22) dragged a Nauman delivery onto his stumps but Mitchell's arrival provided no respite for Pakistan's tiring attack.

Mitchell reverse swept the second ball he faced, from Nauman, for a four and in the spinner's next over hit him for a six.

Mohammad Wasim was treated with equal disdain with Mitchell hitting the seamer for four successive fours.

Mitchell's entertaining knock was cut short when he fluffed his reverse sweep against Abrar.

Williamson got an lbw decision against him overturned and survived a stumping opportunity before reaching his hundred with a single off Wasim.

While their bowling lacked firepower, Pakistan's fielding was sloppy too, which was best illustrated when Imam-ul-Haq and Abrar ran chasing a skier from Blundell only for both to pull out at the last moment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Arshdeep in line for ICC Emerging Cricketer honour
Arshdeep in line for ICC Emerging Cricketer honour
Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?
Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?
Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton
Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton
Truck carrying 4 terrorists had fake number: Police
Truck carrying 4 terrorists had fake number: Police
Google gets notices for non-payment of penalties
Google gets notices for non-payment of penalties
Thomas Cup high marks phenomenal year for shuttlers
Thomas Cup high marks phenomenal year for shuttlers
FPIs dump shares with record net outflow
FPIs dump shares with record net outflow

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test

What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test

Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Rahul?

Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Rahul?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances