Now injury scare for Vijay Shankar

June 20, 2019 14:13 IST

IMAGE: With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (right) out for two games due to hamstring strain, Vijay Shankar's (left) injury will only increase the team management's headache. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

All-rounder Vijay Shankar is the latest to suffer an injury scare in the Indian camp after being hit on the toe during a rain-hit training session in Southampton on Wednesday.

During Wednesday's training, a Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit Shankar flush on his toes.

However a team source informed PTI that there's nothing to worry as of now.

"Yes, Vijay was in pain but it subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there's nothing scary," the source said.

Shankar is one of the designated No 4 batsmen in this Indian line-up although he is being used as a floater.

Shankar is also a handy medium pacer who got a couple important wickets against Pakistan including that of skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for two games due to hamstring strain, Shankar's injury will only increase the team management's headaches.

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham.

The team management, just like in Dhawan's case, is confident that Bhuvneshwar will be available during the business end of the tournament.

While the team management and the BCCI hesitated in providing a proper picture with regards to Dhawan's injury, they are still maintaining that it is a left hamstring stiffness and not a tear for Bhuvneshwar.

In case of hamstring tear, there will be very little chance of a comeback for Bhuvneshwar in the World Cup.

While Khaleel Ahmed, the stand-by pacer is with the team, in a worst case scenario if Bhuvneshwar has to be replaced, the team management can fall back on veteran Ishant Sharma as he is also on the list of reserves