News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No room for error after India loss, says Pakistan's Wasim

No room for error after India loss, says Pakistan's Wasim

June 17, 2019 10:24 IST

Imad Wasim

IMAGE: Pakistan's Imad Wasim looks dejected as he walks off after losing his wicket. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Pakistan must win all four of their remaining group games to have any chance of reaching the World Cup semi-finals, all-rounder Imad Wasim has said after his team's defeat by arch-rivals India on Sunday.

 

India, who won by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method, have seven points and occupy third place in the standings behind Australia and New Zealand, while Pakistan are second-bottom with three points from five games.

"This was a really, really disappointing result for us," said Wasim, who came in at number seven and struck an unbeaten 46 off 39 deliveries.

"When we came back on after the rain there was very little we could do, but we know we have four matches left and if we win those, we still have a chance."

"Results of the other countries may come into play. From our point of view, we can only do what we can. What is in our hands is to try to win all four games and take it from there."

Pakistan face South Africa at Lord's on Sunday before wrapping up their group campaign with matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

WATCH! Rohit reveals secret behind his incredible form

WATCH! Rohit reveals secret behind his incredible form

When Rohit and Virat held sway...

When Rohit and Virat held sway...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
        