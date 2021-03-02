News
No reason why Mohali can't host IPL: Punjab CM

No reason why Mohali can't host IPL: Punjab CM

Source: PTI
March 02, 2021 16:24 IST
Punjab's daily COVID-19 count has been relatively low and on Tuesday, 635 new cases were recorded which pushed the active tally to 4853.

Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai have been shortlisted as potential venues but the BCCI is yet to take a final call on the matter. 

Expressing surprise over the exclusion of Mohali from the list of venues short-listed for the upcoming IPL, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the BCCI to reconsider the decision.

The CM also assured that his government would make all necessary arrangements for the safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket stadium for the upcoming IPL season. I urge and appeal to @BCCI and @IPL to reconsider their decision. There is no reason why Mohali can't host IPL and our government will make all necessary arrangements for safety against #Covid19," the CM tweeted.

The Punjab Cricket Stadium (PCA) at Mohali has been the home base of Punjab Kings franchise.

Mumbai was also being considered but a spike in COVID cases means that IPL games are unlikely to be held there.

The 2020 IPL was held in the UAE in empty stadiums but there is a possibility that the upcoming edition at home will allow spectators with the COVID situation improving drastically.

Source: PTI
