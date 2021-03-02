News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Spin-heavy India eye series win, WTC final spot

Spin-heavy India eye series win, WTC final spot

March 02, 2021 15:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India spinner Washington Sundar puts in the work during a fielding drill on Tuesday

IMAGE: India spinner Washington Sundar puts in the work during a fielding drill on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India will go into the fourth and final Test against a spin-scarred England on Thursday needing only a draw to win the series, which will also seal their spot in the June final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand.

England made a bright start to the four-Test series, stunning India with a 227-run victory in the opener in Chennai but then faltered as the hosts regrouped and took a 2-1 lead with comprehensive wins in the second and third matches.

 

Virat Kohli's men completed an extraordinary 10-wicket win against England inside two days in the day-night third Test in Ahmedabad with spinners from both sides running riot on a helpful surface at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Ahmedabad will also host the final Test, though with the traditional red ball, and the pitch is unlikely to be vastly different from the one that saw 30 wickets fall in five sessions in the shortest completed Test match since 1935.

England's leading spinner Jack Leach said the England dressing room are not spending too much time debating the state of the pitches and are more focussed on their preparations for the last Test.

"I don't really have too much to say about the pitch, I think we got outplayed in those conditions and for me I am always looking to learn and get better and see every challenge as a way of improving," Leach told reporters.

"We see it as a great opportunity to put what we've learnt into practice and come away with a 2-2 draw."

The visiting side can still spoil the party for India with a win in Ahmedabad and pave the way for Australia to join trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord's in June.

But for that to happen England would first need to pick the right team on Thursday and not repeat their mistake of fielding a pace-heavy attack on a spinners' paradise.

Joe Root was the only part-time spin option alongside Leach during the pink ball contest with England fielding three frontline pacemen along with seam-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes for the match.

Off-spinner Dom Bess, who took five wickets in England's win in Chennai, is likely to be recalled with one from the veteran seam-bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad making way.

India will also be forced to change their winning combination with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah making himself unavailable from the match due to personal reasons.

Either Mohammed Siraj or fellow quick Umesh Yadav could replace Bumrah.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Saina to release on March 26
Saina to release on March 26
Shastri gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
Shastri gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
Will England play Bess in 4th Test?
Will England play Bess in 4th Test?
PIX: A lunch date with Audrey Hepburn
PIX: A lunch date with Audrey Hepburn
Modi's poll blitzkrieg: 20 rallies in WB, 6 in Assam
Modi's poll blitzkrieg: 20 rallies in WB, 6 in Assam
'Amitji just refuses to slow down'
'Amitji just refuses to slow down'
'The Indian State has abdicated its duties'
'The Indian State has abdicated its duties'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Why Australia will be Rooting for Joe & Co in 4th Test

Why Australia will be Rooting for Joe & Co in 4th Test

'Rockstar Ashwin is constantly reinventing himself'

'Rockstar Ashwin is constantly reinventing himself'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use