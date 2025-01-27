HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No changes in England's line-up for crucial 3rd T20I

No changes in England's line-up for crucial 3rd T20I

January 27, 2025 18:33 IST

England players

IMAGE: In a must-win situation to keep the five-match series alive, England would be hoping to put a much improved performance with the bat. Photograph: England Cricket/X

England have named an unchanged XI for Tuesday's third T20 International (T20I) against India in Rajkot, a must-win game for the visitors who are 2-0 down in the five-match series.

Brydon Carse, who replaced Gus Atkinson in the second T20I, was retained in the team by coach Brendon McCullum after the bowling allrounder scored a quick 31 and took three wickets as England narrowly lost by two wickets.

 

"Every time you pull on an England shirt, you try and put in a good performance, but you know that there's guys waiting in the wings," Carse told reporters after his fifth T20I appearance.

The T20I series concludes on Sunday, to be followed by three One-day Internationals as both teams prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy, which kicks off on Feb. 19.

England XI: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
