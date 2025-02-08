HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Nair, Malewar guide Vidarbha to 264/6 against TN

Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Nair, Malewar guide Vidarbha to 264/6 against TN

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 08, 2025 19:47 IST

Vidarbha's Karun Nair celebrates his ton against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final on Saturday

IMAGE: Vidarbha's Karun Nair celebrates his ton against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Domestic/X

Karun Nair continued his dream run with the bat, scoring an unbeaten century to help Vidarbha reach 264 for six on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Tamil Nadu in Nagpur on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Nair, who has been in stellar form, brought up his 22nd first-class century. This knock follows his century against Hyderabad in the previous round, and it adds to his four consecutive hundreds in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Nair's knock of 100 not out came off 180 balls and included 14 boundaries and one six, once again proving his class and consistency.

 

Opting to bat first, Vidarbha had a shaky start, finding themselves at 44 for 3. However, Nair found an able partner in Danish Malewar, who played a pivotal role in rescuing the innings.

The two batters forged a crucial 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing the score to 142 and stabilising the innings after the early collapse.

Malewar was dismissed for 75 after he was caught by M Mohammed off Vijay Shankar's bowling in the 47th over. His knock, which included 13 well-timed boundaries, was crucial in ensuring Vidarbha's recovery.

After Malewar's departure, Nair took the reins, continuing to anchor the innings. He added 64 runs with Akshay Wadkar (24), guiding the team closer to 250.

Nair celebrated his half-century with a stylish sweep against Sai Kishore for a boundary and then reached three figures with a single off S Ajith Ram in the 86th over.

At stumps, Nair was still at the crease with Harsh Dubey (19 not out) for company.

For Tamil Nadu, Shankar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 50 runs. M Mohammed (1/50), Sonu Yadav (1/55), S Ajith Ram (1/50), and Mohammed Ali (1/16) also made contributions with the ball.

Brief Score: Vidarbha: 264 for 6 in 89 overs (Karun Nair 100 not out; Danish Malewar 75; Vijay Shankar 2/50).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ranji Trophy: Kotian-Mulani fight back for Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Kotian-Mulani fight back for Mumbai
Will Jaiswal or Shreyas get boot from 2nd ODI?
Will Jaiswal or Shreyas get boot from 2nd ODI?
Satish-Aadya: Climbing rankings while embracing trials
Satish-Aadya: Climbing rankings while embracing trials
Watch Out For This 15 YO In Tennis!
Watch Out For This 15 YO In Tennis!
Rohit, Kohli have much to prove in second England ODI
Rohit, Kohli have much to prove in second England ODI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

webstory image 2

The Chief Ministers of Delhi

webstory image 3

What You Didn't Know About Teesri Manzil

VIDEOS

Meet Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous sister-in-law!1:12

Meet Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous sister-in-law!

Delhi Election Result: Parvesh Verma's daughters thank Delhi voters2:24

Delhi Election Result: Parvesh Verma's daughters thank...

Swati Maliwal launches all-out attack, berates Kejriwal post Delhi poll drubbing4:19

Swati Maliwal launches all-out attack, berates Kejriwal...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD