Virat Kohli started off 2022 in right earnest with a gruelling batting session on Sunday.

Kohli is aiming to get back among the runs during the second Test against South Africa, starting in Johannesburg on Monday.

'New year, same motivation', the skipper captioned his Instagram post.

Kohli, who scored 35 and 18 in the first Test, is hoping to hit his first Test century in two years as he aims to lead India to a historic first-ever Test series triumph in South Africa.