News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Coach Dravid on how India can better over-rate

Coach Dravid on how India can better over-rate

Source: PTI
January 02, 2022 20:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The ICC is trying to go down the points’ route which I am fine with… as long as there is a bit of leeway and bit of understanding when the game is on.'

India Head coach Rahul Dravid supervises the team's net session at the The Wanderers, in Johannesburg on Sunday, ahead of the second Test against South Africa.

IMAGE: India Head coach Rahul Dravid supervises the team's net session at the The Wanderers, in Johannesburg, on Sunday, ahead of the second Test against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India head coach Rahul Dravid conceded that his team needs to do better at maintaining over-rate after being docked one WTC point following the first Test against South Africa, in Centurion, though he felt "leeway" can be given in certain cases.

Points deduction from the World Test Championship tally for over-rate offences could prove costly for any team in its bid to reach the final.

 

England were recently fined eight WTC points for being eight overs short in the Brisbane Test against Australia.

“The ICC is trying something obviously. It does feel harsh as a coach and it does feel a bit tough at times but it certainly gets us thinking, gets us wanting to quicken it up," said Dravid ahead of the second Test, starting in Johannesburg on Monday.

He said he does not mind the new rule by the ICC, but officials must have full understanding of situations before deciding to dock points.

"They've tried fines in the past and that doesn't seem to work; tried other methods or methodologies in the past that didn't seem to work."

"The ICC is trying to go down the points’ route which I am fine with… as long as there is a bit of leeway and bit of understanding when the game is on. We had a few injury issues last time; of course, we were given some leeway but sometimes it's not exactly; it's difficult to pinpoint how many minutes you lose."

Explaining the areas which the team can work on to get better regarding over rate, Dravid said, "When you have (Jasprit) Bumrah roll over an ankle and the physios got to go and spend a lot of time (in the middle). There were other issues with the ball change last time.

"So you know there were a few small areas that maybe we can get a little bit better at, but, as a principle, we are fine with it; we just need to react and respond better."

The fact that India are playing four seamers is not helping their over-rate, which is not the case when they play at home with spinners playing a much bigger role.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Kohli's India create history in South Africa?
Can Kohli's India create history in South Africa?
Coach Dravid comes out in support of captain Kohli
Coach Dravid comes out in support of captain Kohli
Elgar wants SA to handle De Kock's Test exit adeptly
Elgar wants SA to handle De Kock's Test exit adeptly
Elgar wants SA to handle De Kock's Test exit adeptly
Elgar wants SA to handle De Kock's Test exit adeptly
SEE: Minor girl bitten, dragged by stray dogs in MP
SEE: Minor girl bitten, dragged by stray dogs in MP
Tell us if you were a Pegasus target, says SC panel
Tell us if you were a Pegasus target, says SC panel
PSG's Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19
PSG's Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

How Team India brought in 2022

How Team India brought in 2022

Should India bring in an extra batter?

Should India bring in an extra batter?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances