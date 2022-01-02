News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Team India brought in 2022

How Team India brought in 2022

By Rediff Cricket
January 02, 2022 10:28 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli brought in the New Year with wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli celebrated the New Year with his family and team-mates in South Africa.

Virat and Anushka sent all their fans a special message for New Year 2022.

'We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity,' Virat captioned the post on Instagram.

The Indian players and support staff, who are gearing up for the second Test against South Africa starting on Monday, cut a huge cake at their resort.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been appointed vice-captain of the ODI team, had wife Sanjana Ganesan for company. 'Happy 2022,' Boom Boom captioned his Instagram post.

Senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane showed off the joyous mood in the Indian camp after their emphatic win in the first Test.

'A squad that believes, plays and celebrates together! Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year,' Rahane said on Instagram.



'The adventure of another 365 days begins ~ Happy New Year,' said Mayank Agarwal as he brought in the New Year with wife Aashita Sood Agarwal.

Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj shook a leg with the resort staff.

Video: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram
Rediff Cricket
