News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New joinee Smith hopes to guide Delhi to IPL title

New joinee Smith hopes to guide Delhi to IPL title

February 23, 2021 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I look forward to getting over there and creating some amazing memories and hopefully help the team go one better than last year.'

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the last two seasons of the T20 league, has scored 2,333 runs in 95 matches at an average of 35.34 in his IPL career. Photograph: BCCI

Australian superstar and World Cup-winning player Steve Smith, who was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction in Chennai on Thursday, expressed his excitement of playing for the Delhi franchise in this year's IPL.

 

"I am really excited about joining the team this year. I think the squad has a great set of players and has a great coach and I look forward to getting over there and creating some amazing memories and hopefully help the team go one better than last year. Can't wait guys," said the 31-year-old former Australia captain.

The right-hand batsman, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the last two seasons of the T20 league, has scored 2,333 runs in 95 matches at an average of 35.34 in his IPL career. The batsman had a fantastic season for the Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 when he amassed 472 runs in 15 matches.

At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the side.

The addition of Smith bolsters an already strong batting line-up for Delhi also including the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Marnus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer.

Their other high-profile buys at the auction includes the England duo of wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings for Rs 2 crore along with pacer Tom Curran for Rs. 5.25 crore and India fast bowler Umesh Yadav for Rs 1 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Bihar cricketer tests positive for COVID-19
Bihar cricketer tests positive for COVID-19
Motera: Pitch the focus as India venture into unknown
Motera: Pitch the focus as India venture into unknown
'Kiwis overlooked for second rate Aussies in IPL'
'Kiwis overlooked for second rate Aussies in IPL'
Court frames terror charges against Aasiya Andrabi
Court frames terror charges against Aasiya Andrabi
Petition by employees of debt-laden Jet Air rejected
Petition by employees of debt-laden Jet Air rejected
Reliance spins off oil-to-chemical biz as new entity
Reliance spins off oil-to-chemical biz as new entity
RBI's lack of support pushes up bond yields
RBI's lack of support pushes up bond yields

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PIX: Check out world's biggest cricket stadium!

PIX: Check out world's biggest cricket stadium!

Should umpire's call in DRS be retained?

Should umpire's call in DRS be retained?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use