New joinee Smith hopes to guide Delhi to IPL title

February 23, 2021 14:33 IST

IMAGE: Steve Smith, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the last two seasons of the T20 league, has scored 2,333 runs in 95 matches at an average of 35.34 in his IPL career. Photograph: BCCI

Australian superstar and World Cup-winning player Steve Smith, who was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction in Chennai on Thursday, expressed his excitement of playing for the Delhi franchise in this year's IPL.

"I am really excited about joining the team this year. I think the squad has a great set of players and has a great coach and I look forward to getting over there and creating some amazing memories and hopefully help the team go one better than last year. Can't wait guys," said the 31-year-old former Australia captain.



The right-hand batsman, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the last two seasons of the T20 league, has scored 2,333 runs in 95 matches at an average of 35.34 in his IPL career. The batsman had a fantastic season for the Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 when he amassed 472 runs in 15 matches.



At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the side.



The addition of Smith bolsters an already strong batting line-up for Delhi also including the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Marnus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer.



Their other high-profile buys at the auction includes the England duo of wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings for Rs 2 crore along with pacer Tom Curran for Rs. 5.25 crore and India fast bowler Umesh Yadav for Rs 1 crore.