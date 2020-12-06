News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Neutral doctors for concussion calls in cricket?

Neutral doctors for concussion calls in cricket?

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 06, 2020 16:22 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute after he was hit on the head by a bouncer in the first T20 International in Canberra on Friday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes the International Cricket Council should consider appointing a neutral doctor to assess players hit on the head and make the decision regarding concussion substitutes.

 

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute after he was hit on the head by a bouncer in the first T20 International in Canberra on Friday. Chahal went on to play a major role in India's 11-run win with figures of 3/25.

"I think something the ICC has to look at is whether you need a neutral appointed doctor to make the concussion decision," Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

"Obviously the team doctor of the Indian team made that ruling. I am not saying he did anything wrong, but I think the ICC need to look at employing a medical officer or doctor who is neutral to make the decision."

The decision has stirred a controversy with former Australia captain Mark Taylor cautioning against abusing the concussion substitute rule, saying it is for the protection of players and needs to be used fairly and responsibly.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, however, didn't find anything wrong in Chahal coming on as a concussion substitute for Jadeja.

After the decision, Australia head coach Justin Langer was seen having an animated conversation with match referee David Boon on the sidelines but it was not known whether it had anything to with Chahal being allowed as a concussion substitute.

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques, however, did wonder if it was a like-for-like replacement.

