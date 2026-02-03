HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Neena Gupta Opens Up About Masaba-Viv Richards

Neena Gupta Opens Up About Masaba-Viv Richards

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 03, 2026 07:32 IST

Viv Richards

IMAGE: Neena Gupta shared how the father-daughter have been sharing a comfortable relationship over the years. Photograph: Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Actor Neena Gupta offered a rare glimpse into her personal life, speaking up about her daughter Masaba Gupta's relationship with her father cricket legend Vivian Richards.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Neena shared how the father-daughter have shared a comfortable relationship over the years, even though Viv wasn't part of Masaba's growing-up years.

Key Points

  • Masaba shares a warm and easy relationship with Viv Richards despite him not being part of her childhood.
  • Neena raised Masaba after having her out of wedlock.
  • 'Whatever they have together, it works well for both of them.'

Viv Richards

"It's very nice and they share a very comfortable relationship. And why wouldn't it be comfortable? He's not a social person. He's in his own world. On the other hand, Masaba is very social and normal. She is just like me. Whatever they have together, it works well for both of them," Neena said.

Adding a candid touch, Neena opened up about a behind-the-scenes moment, referring to the family picture captured during Masaba's wedding celebrations.

"Masaba and Satyadeep (Misra) didn't have a wedding with pheras. They did a court marriage and a reception. This was the time when Masaba wanted a picture, especially when all of us were present. Satyadeep's family was present and Vivian was also there. It happened by chance," Neena shares.

The picture in question was shared in January 2023 and features Masaba, Satyadeep, his mother Nalini Misra Tyabji, his sister Chinmaya Misra, Neena Gupta, her husband Vivek Mehra, and Masaba's father Vivian Richards.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

'For the first time ever, my whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus, Masaba noted in the caption.

Neena Gupta and Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock in November 1988 and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena made a trailblazing personal choice to raise Masaba as a single mother.

Neena married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008.

 
