IPL 2026: Jemimah steals the show as Delhi Capitals unveil tiger-themed jersey

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues strikes a pose during Delhi Capitals' unique dual-team jersey launch in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Delhi Capitals unveiled their IPL 2026 jersey, inspired by a tiger theme symbolising aggression and the spirit of the city.

Women’s captain Jemimah Rodrigues stood out with her lively and engaging presence, sharing the spotlight with men’s skipper Axar Patel.

The side also named John Mooney as fielding coach -- the first Irishman in an IPL support staff.

With the Indian Premier League 2026 season approaching, Delhi Capitals on Thursday unveiled their new jersey, inspired by the fierce tiger spirit that "reflects both the team and the city".

The launch campaign stood out for its fresh approach, bringing together men's captain Axar Patel and women's captain Jemimah Rodrigues.

Jemimah, with her easy smile and lively presence, added warmth and charm to the event, effortlessly drawing attention as the face of a more united Delhi Capitals setup.

The campaign marked the first time both teams featured together in a jersey launch, underlining a shared identity and the growing bond between the IPL and WPL sides.

IMAGE: Captain Axar Patel in the new jersey. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

CEO Sunil Gupta said the jersey represents the city, the team’s identity and its fearless approach. He noted that featuring Jemimah alongside the men’s captain reflects the franchise’s push to build one culture across teams.

"This jersey celebrates our city, identity and the fearless mindset we bring to the field. In a first for an IPL jersey launch campaign, we are also proud to feature our Women's team captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, as it reflects our commitment to building a unified Delhi Capitals culture across teams. Our Tigers in blue and red are ready, and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead," he said.

First Irish coach in IPL

Earlier in the day, the Capitals appointed former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as their new fielding coach, making him the first Irishman to join an IPL support staff. He replaces Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux and will work with head coach Hemang Badani, bowling coach Munaf Patel, assistant coach Ian Bell and director of cricket Venugopal Rao.

Founded in 2008 as Delhi Daredevils before rebranding in 2019, the franchise reached its first IPL final in 2020.

It was also among the five teams that launched the Women’s Premier League in 2023, with the women’s side finishing runners-up in all four editions so far.