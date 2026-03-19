Los Angeles Knight Riders unveil home ground in southern California

IMAGE: The fourth season of Major League Cricket, featuring six teams and 34 matches, is scheduled from June 18 to July 18. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Los Angeles Knight Riders/X

Key Points Los Angeles Knight Riders unveil their home venue at Fairplex, marking a major step in expanding cricket’s footprint in the US.

The Knight Riders Cricket Field is expected to host the franchise’s home matches during the fourth season of Major League Cricket.

Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and CEO Venky Mysore hail the development as a milestone, highlighting Los Angeles as a key global sports market.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders on Thursday unveiled the Knight Riders Cricket Field at Fairplex in Pomona, California, which is set to serve as their base for the upcoming season of Major League Cricket in the United States.

While the venue has been identified as the franchise's official ground, it is expected to host LA Knight Riders' home matches during the fourth season of the league slated from June 18-July 18.

The fourth MLC will feature 34 matches across six teams, with Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas set to host the opening phase.

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Knight Riders Sports Shah Rukh Khan said: "Over the years, the Knight Riders have grown into a truly global family, and every new milestone is special for us."

"Seeing the Los Angeles Knight Riders have a home of their own with the Knight Riders Cricket is incredibly exciting. The USA is a great sporting market with passionate fans.

Strengthening the footprint

"We hope this field becomes a place where people come together to celebrate the game and support the team. I'm really looking forward to this new chapter for the Knight Riders in Los Angeles," added Shah Rukh Khan.

Knight Riders Sports CEO Venky Mysore said the development as a key step in strengthening the franchise's footprint in the US.

"Los Angeles is one of the world's most dynamic sports markets and an important home for the Knight Riders brand. Establishing the Knight Riders Cricket Field is a major milestone for our franchise," he said.

Fairplex president and CEO Walter M Marquez also welcomed the collaboration.

"Fairplex continues to seek new experiences that are unique to Southern California and the Knight Riders will create the field where community will come together and celebrate," he said.