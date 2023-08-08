News
'My wife also scolded me!' Tiwary reverses retirement decision

Source: PTI
August 08, 2023 20:42 IST
IMAGE: Manoj Tiwary reversed his retirement decision in less than a week. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Less than a week after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday said he has decided to reverse his decision and want to give "one more try" to win the elusive Ranji Trophy title. 

The two-time champions Bengal have reached the Ranji final twice in last three seasons, but they are yet to replicate the success of 1989-90.

The Tiwary-led Bengal were overwhelming favourites to win the title at home last season, but Saurashtra defeated them by nine wickets in a repeat of the outcome of the 2019-20 season's final.

"It was a proud moment for me to captain Bengal to final last season. I want to give it one more try before leaving," Tiwary told a media conference at the Eden Gardens.

The media conference was called by Cricket Association of Bengal president Snehasish Ganguly.

 

"Next year, there will not be any more U-turn. I want to give one more year to Bengal cricket," the 37-year-old said.

Tiwary said his sudden decision to say "goodbye to cricket" by posting a farewell post on Instagram had taken everyone by surprise, including his wife.

"She had gone to gym and after coming back she also scolded me. Dada (Snehasish Ganguly) also convinced me to return."

"I'm coming out of retirement for one last year. Bengal cricket has given me everything. I want to give it last try, be it as a player or captain," Tiwary said.

Tiwary is 92 runs shy of reaching the10,000-runs landmark (9,908 runs) in First-Class cricket, averaging 48.56 with 29 centuries in a glittering 19-year career. He made his debut under Deep Dasgupta in 2004 against Delhi at the Eden Gardens.

