'Yeh Mera Ground Hai'!

IMAGE: Following Delhi Capital's win on Thursday, K L Rahul celebrates making a gesture purportedly aimed towards Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photograph: Screengrab

K L Rahul when on song is another beast and on Thursday, April 10, 2025, he scored a scorching knock to help Delhi Capitals steamroll Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their backyard.

Rahul hit a dominant unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls and celebrated the victory with what seemed a statement directed at RCB.

Rahul's innings was studded with seven boundaries and 6 towering maximums.

After the win, he made a gesture on the field that could be interpreted as 'this is my ground.'

While walking back he shook hands with DC Captain Axar Patel and said to him: 'Mera ground hai yeh.'

The reaction probably stemmed out of RCB not signing him at the mega auction despite the batter showing interest in rejoining the franchise.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction last November, there was speculation of Rahul heading back to RCB.

SEE: 'It's my home ground.' Video: IPL/X

During a fan interaction last September, Kunal Yadav told Rahul, 'We are wishing you come back to RCB. I'm a die-hard RCB fan and you playing past in the RCB... definitely the rumours I've heard. I won't say anything but I'm just wishing and praying that you come into RCB'. To which Rahul replied, 'Let's hope.'

'I'm happy that K L Rahul knows about the rumours that are going around for him & RCB. Please boss change your IPL team!' tweeted Yadav with the video clip of their conversation.

Released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the auction, four teams battled at the auction table to procure Rahul's services.

Kolkata Knight Riders opened the bidding for Rahul at his base price of Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) before RCB jumped in. The Bengaluru franchise took their bid up to Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million), before dropping out. CSK made a late but brief bid before the 33 year old was picked by DC for Rs 14 crore (Rs 140 million).

Rahul began his IPL career at RCB in 2013. A season later he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Rahul returned to RCB in 2016, only to miss the 2017 season due to injury.

Rahul, who missed DC's opening match due to paternity leave, has been on a roll this season, with scores of 15 (5) vs SRH, 77 (51) vs CSK in the previous match (while opening the innings) and 93 not out off 53 balls vs RCB on Thursday batting at number 4.