MI's Corbin Bosch suspended from Pakistan Super League

IMAGE: PCB banned South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch from the PSL for one year and imposed a fine for a contract breach. Photograph: X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, suspended South Africa allrounder Corbin Bosch from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year as a consequence for pulling out of this year's tournament after being selected at the draft.

Bosch, who was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL draft, was subsequently signed as an injury replacement by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the current IPL.

As the PSL coincided with the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, Bosch opted out of the PSL, leading the PCB to issue him a legal notice for an alleged contract violation.

Due to the one-year ban now, Bosch will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League.

'I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the Pakistan Super League and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community,' Bosch said in a statement released by the PCB.

He acknowledged the lesson he learned and hoped to return to the PSL with renewed dedication and regain the fans' trust.

'To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans,' Bosch added.

Bosch made his international debut for South Africa last year against Pakistan during an ODI match played in Johannesburg on December 22. He has played one Test and two ODIs for the Temba Bavuma-led side so far and has scored 81 and 55 runs, respectively, in addition to taking up seven (5 in Tests, 2 in ODIs) wickets.

He was part of MI Cape Town in SA20 2025 and played a big role in the Rashid Khan-led side’s title win.

PSL was usually held between February and March, but it was moved to the window of April and May due to Pakistan's jam-packed international schedule. The change led to Pakistan's top T20 tournament clashing with the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich IPL.

The tenth edition of the PSL began on Friday, April 11.