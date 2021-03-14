News
Mumbai rocked by horror injury to Prithvi Shaw

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 14, 2021 11:46 IST
Prithvi Shaw carried off the field after being hit on shin

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw grimaces in pain (File Photo). Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw, who is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, was carried off the field after being hit on the shin during the final against Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, on Sunday.

 

The incident occurred in the 24th over of the innings when Prithvi, who was fielding in the first slip, got hit on the shin after Uttar Pradesh opener Madhav Kaushik slapped a shot off young leg-spinner Prashant Solanki.

The ball hit Shaw on the left leg's shin and the diminutive right-handed opener, who had hit four centuries including an unbeaten double hundred in the tournament so far, looked in pain and was down on the ground.

He was immediately taken off the field by the physio and his teammates. It is not yet known whether Shaw would come out to bat or not in the Mumbai innings. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
