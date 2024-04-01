News
'MS will give Gaikwad the freedom to express himself'

'MS will give Gaikwad the freedom to express himself'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 01, 2024 12:18 IST
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has helped Ruturaj Gaikwad set the field during the first two matches. Photograph: BCCI
 

A day ahead of the IPL 2024 season, Chennai Super Kings unveiled Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new skipper, ending 42-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 16-year stay at the helm.

CSK have won two games and lost one under Gaikwad's leadership, with Dhoni's constant guidance. They beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their opening win before thrashing Gujarat Titans. On Sunday, they went down to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

'This is M S Dhoni's last season okay, very clear. You know, it depends on how his body copes with everything, whether he plays the whole season or doesn't play the whole season, only time will tell,' Ravi Shastri told Star Sports.

'What he has done is that he said, 'I don't want to give the job to Ruturaj halfway through the tournament. Be in the hot seat from the outside, I am watching from the back, if he needs some help I'm there to help him out,' Shastri added.

'I think as compared to the year when (Ravindra) Jadeja was captain (in IPL 2022), MS will take more and more of the backseat and probably contribute just in a little way between the drinks break or something like that,' Shastri explained.

'He'll give him the freedom, I see him giving him the freedom to go and express himself and if he needs to be corrected then you know.'

CSK are currently in second spot in the IPL 2024 standings with four points from 3 games.

