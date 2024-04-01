News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni sets new milestone in T20 cricket

Dhoni sets new milestone in T20 cricket

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: April 01, 2024 10:57 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the first Indian to attain this landmark

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the first Indian to attain this landmark. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday became the first Indian glovesman to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The 42-year-old veteran accomplished this milestone during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals (DC), when he smashed 37 in just 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. His strike rate was 231.25.

 

The result did not matter to CSK fans, as they were happy to see their 'Thala' bat and punish pacer Anrich Nortje by smashing him for 20 runs in the last over.

As a designated wicketkeeper-batter, Dhoni has scored 7,036 runs. In 380 T20s, Dhoni has made 7,308 runs at an average of 38.06, with 28 half-centuries. His best score is 84*. His strike rate is 134.78.

The most runs by a designated wicketkeeper-batter is by South Africa's Quinton De Kock, who has made 8,578 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter. Overall, including matches, Kock has scored 9,407 runs in 329 T20 matches, at an average of 32.10 and a strike rate of over 137, with six centuries and 59 fifties.

REDIFF CRICKET
GT Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
'Always knew I'd return,' says Pant after fifty vs CSK
PIX: Dhoni dazzles but CSK lose to Delhi Capitals
DC win but Pant fined
Frontline Relive Pandemic Nightmare
Janhvi, Tabu, Samantha Made March Sizzle
Crew 3rd Biggest Opener Of 2024
GT Vs SRH: Who Played The Best Knock?

CSK Vs DC: Who Played The Best Knock?

