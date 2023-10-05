News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Most pleasing was to see Devon, Rachin react to what was being bowled'

'Most pleasing was to see Devon, Rachin react to what was being bowled'

Source: PTI
October 05, 2023 22:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra scored unbeaten centuries in New Zealand’s crushing win over England. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham was delighted to have found a new hero in ton-up Rachin Ravindra as they began their World Cup campaign, obliterating champions England by 9 wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Ravindra (123 not out) combined with senior pro Devon Conway (152 not out) to complete a mauling of England after their bowlers set it up with measly spells.

"Obviously, a fantastic partnership between Rachin and Devon. From the 30-over mark onwards, to restrict them to 280 was fantastic," Latham said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

 

Not done with praises for the centurion duo, Latham added, "Probably, the most pleasing thing was Devon and Rachin just reacted to what was being bowled. Rachin played a fantastic innings and was proud of him. Looking forward to getting around him tonight."

Opting to field after winning the toss, New Zealand bowlers did well to restrict a flamboyant England line-up to 282 for 9 in the allotted 50 overs, and that was not lost on Latham.

"It has been a quick build-up - the warm-ups and guys from Bangladesh. We've played a bit in these conditions and I thought we adapted to these conditions beautifully.

"The two seamers - Henners (Matt Henry) and Boulty (Trent Boult) - did a great job and took wickets at crucial times. To restrict them to 280 was outstanding," Latham said.

One of the top white-ball batters of the modern game, England captain Jos Buttler had no qualms in admitting that his team was outclassed.

"Disappointing day. Very much outplayed by New Zealand and tough defeat to take. It's still one loss in a long tournament.

"I think a lot of guys in our team have played a lot of cricket - we won't be too down on ourselves and won't be too high on the other side," Buttler said.

The Somersetman added, "I thought we were well below par. We were aiming for somewhere around 330 and it (the pitch) somewhat played better under lights. We just lacked being clinical with execution. Some of the dismissals were right shots but not executed properly.

"I think NZ played some great cricket shots and got great value for them. Devon Conway - can't think of massive shots but he scored quickly. Him and Rachin put together a fantastic partnership and we were well beaten.

"I think the pitch skidded on better under lights but we played a long way short of our best."

Buttler said Test specialist Joe Root, who top-scored for England with an 86-ball 77, has been their "best player for a long time."

Asked about the injury status of Ben Stokes, he said, "We will wait and see. Fingers crossed, he can get fit as soon as possible."

While Conway got his runs off only 121 balls, Man of the Match Ravindra needed just 96 deliveries to make his runs, and he thanked his senior partner for guiding him in his maiden World Cup game.

"Sometimes it's unbelievable at times, but great to have a great day out. The bowlers bowled well and were lucky enough to have Devon out there. I spent a lot of time with Devon and we are very, very close mates," he said.

"I was a little more comfortable and I had a lot of chat with Dev - being able to do that in the middle is cool.

"For sure, if you asked us four-five years ago, we all knew the kind of player Dev would become. The surface was very good and lovely to bat on, similar to the warm-up game in Hyderabad," Ravindra added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin trains intensely; set to feature in the opener?
Ashwin trains intensely; set to feature in the opener?
Empty Stands At Game 1 World Cup 2023
Empty Stands At Game 1 World Cup 2023
World Cup 2023: What You Need to Know
World Cup 2023: What You Need to Know
Be ruthless to destroy terror ecosystem: Shah
Be ruthless to destroy terror ecosystem: Shah
Ashwin trains intensely; set to feature in the opener?
Ashwin trains intensely; set to feature in the opener?
Artist Chintan Upadhayay convicted for double murder
Artist Chintan Upadhayay convicted for double murder
India seeks Canadian staff reduction on 'interference'
India seeks Canadian staff reduction on 'interference'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

World Cup PIX: Kiwis pick up stunning win over England

World Cup PIX: Kiwis pick up stunning win over England

What's Sachin Doing With The World Cup?

What's Sachin Doing With The World Cup?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances