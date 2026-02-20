Morkel Backs Abhishek Despite T20 WC Struggles

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 20, 2026 20:22 IST

India bowling coach Morne Morkel backs Abhishek Sharma despite his poor T20 World Cup run, says there's no concern over his form ahead of South Africa clash.

Abhishek is yet to score a run in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, getting out for 3 ducks in the group stage

IMAGE: Abhishek is yet to score a run in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, getting out for 3 ducks in the group stage. Photograph: BCCI

All that Abhishek Sharma needs is a start, but there hasn't been any discussion about the talented opener's wretched run in the T20 World Cup so far, bowling coach Morne Morkel said ahead of India's first Super Eights game against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

Key Points

  • India bowling coach Morne Morkel dismisses concerns over Abhishek Sharma’s poor run.
  • India set to face South Africa national cricket team in their first Super Eights match in Ahmedabad.
  • Abhishek spent time training with head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the game.
  • Morkel calls Abhishek a “world-class player” and says there has been no discussion over his form within the team.

Abhishek is yet to open his account in the current edition of the tournament and during Friday's training, he was seen spending considerable time with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir was seen trying to explain to him certain finer points, and like a diligent student, the flamboyant southpaw nodded in agreement.

After that he went for a high catch session.

At times, excess training can prove to be counter productive and Abhishek was seen bowling to the other batters for better part of the game.

'It's just a matter of getting that start and Abhishek will get going'

When asked if there's discussion in general within the team on Abhishek, Morkel denied emphatically.

"Absolutely no discussion. He's a world class player. So far in the tournament, luckily, there's been some guys standing up for Abhishek (others scoring runs)," Morkel told the media.

However, he agreed that Abhishek needs to score runs as they enter the business end of the tourney.

"But we're going through a very important phase of the World Cup now and we expect him to do well.

"And I'm pretty sure, not just for the team, but also for all the viewers watching the game. Because he's entertaining, and we love to see that.

"So yeah, I'm pretty sure he's hitting the ball well. It's just a matter of getting that start and Abhishek will get going," Morkel said.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
