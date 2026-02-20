Cricketer Chahar announces divorce: 'Close this chapter with clarity'

Rahul Chahar confirmed his split from his wife and said he is now ready for a fresh start with self-respect, courage, and better choices.

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar and Ishani Johar had married in Goa in March 2022. Photograph: Rahul Chahar/Instagram

Indian cricketer, Rahul Chahar has announced his separation from wife Ishani Johar.

Rahul Chahar made the announcement on his social media handles, revealing that he had been navigating 15 months of his life in the courtrooms to share his truth.

The 26 year old leg spinner, who plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and has represented three franchises in the Indian Premier League -- Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant -- got engaged to Ishani in 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur.

Three years later, the couple married in a destination wedding in Goa on March 9, 2022.

'This is not an ending. It is a release. A reset'

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar's post on social media, announcing his divorce. Photograph: Rahul Chahar/Instagram

In a lengthy social media post, Rahul Chahar exclaimed that he had entered marriage at a young age before wholly understanding himself.

'I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth,' he wrote.

'Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process, the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever they are meant to awaken us, teach us. and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build,' he added.

'This is not an ending. It is a release. A reset. A promise that everything I create from here will stand on self-respect, peace, and better choices. I carry forward no bitterness only lessons, dignity, and the courage to begin again,' he concluded.