Morgan, KKR's Aussies leave India

May 07, 2021 13:55 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Ben Cutting, team mentor David Hussey and Pat Cummins leave for the Maldives. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders stars Pat Cummins and Ben Cutting and mentor David Hussey left India for the Maldives on Friday, May 7.

KKR Captain Eoin Morgan also made his way out of the country as he left for the UK.

'#KKR Overseas Players & Support Staff Travel Update: Waving hand Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into Maldives. Wishing you legends safe transit home & see you soon! @DavidHussey29,' KKR tweeted.

'Not an ideal ending. Thanks @KKRiders @IPL Stay safe everyone @Cuttsy31 @patcummins30 #longwayhome,' Hussey tweeted.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Eoin Morgan on his way home to London. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/Twitter

The Australians will finish their quarantine in the Maldives before leaving for their country.

Australia has banned travellers from India, even its own citizens, until May 15 in view of the rampaging second wave of COVID-19, which forced the indefinite suspension of IPL 2021 earlier this week.

Chennai Super Kings Batting Coach Michael Hussey will not join his younger brother David, Cummins and Cutting after contracting COVID-19. He will continue to stay in isolation and register two negative tests for the virus before he leaves India.

England team-mates Dawid Malan and all-rounder Chris Jordan traveled along with Morgan to London.

The other England players -- Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers Sam and Tom -- arrived in London on Wednesday morning.