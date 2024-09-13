News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Moin Khan blasts PCB for ruining his son Azam's career

Moin Khan blasts PCB for ruining his son Azam's career

Source: PTI
September 13, 2024 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Azam's confidence has taken a beating because of the way he has been treated: Moin Khan

Azam Khan of Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan's Azam Khan with Shadab Khan. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Former Pakistan Test captain Moin Khan has said his son Azam's confidence had taken a beating because of the way he was treated over the years, and held former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja responsible for the damage done to his son's career.

Moin, a former wicketkeeper-batter like his son, said that after watching all the matches Pakistan played during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas, he could confidently say that his son was best suited for the role.

 

"I watched the entire World Cup and the matches leading up to it, and it seemed like Azam was the number one choice for wicket-keeping and batting. Then suddenly, after just one match, the entire strategy was changed," said Moin, who scored more than 6,000 international runs.

Azam faced considerable ire from fans regarding his fitness, with his golden duck against the United States team not going down well with the cricket-crazy Pakistani supporters. He was dropped in the subsequent match against India.

"Azam wasn't given a chance to keep wickets after one match and was dropped after getting out on the very first ball (against USA). Any player can get out on the first ball, but here the tradition of developing players that used to exist is no longer there. Whether it's the captain or the management, if they make such quick changes to players, how can we produce good players?" he asked.

Blaming Raja for his son's woes, Moin said that as soon as the former cricketer took over as PCB chairman, he dropped Azam from the 2021 T20 World Cup squad.

"At that time, if the chief selector had made a wrong selection, he should have been removed, but they didn't have the courage, and as a result, they demoralised a young player."

"I'm not saying that all the blame lies with the team management and the captain; Azam has his own shortcomings too. He needs to make himself physically and mentally stronger, and follow the fitness routines of other sportsmen."

Moin said his son was working hard to improve his fitness.

"For the past month or so, I've noticed he's been working hard to improve his fitness with his trainer Shehzar Mohammad, even taking him along to the Caribbean League. I hope Azam has learned a lot from this experience," he added.

Moin expressed his strong support for Shaheen Afridi as white-ball captain.

"Shaheen Afridi has the ability to lead the team and is highly liked by the players. He is an excellent choice for captaincy in T20s. In white-ball cricket, I don't see anyone else suitable for the role. Removing him from the captaincy was unjust," opined Moin.

Moin also advocated for one captain for all formats. He also felt that conflicts among players are not unusual, and frequent changes, including changing the captain, affect team performance.

"Players may not listen to their captain if there are constant changes. If the cricket board provides full support to the captain and assures them of a long-term responsibility, the team's performance will improve," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What happened in India's Nets in Chennai
What happened in India's Nets in Chennai
Rohit, Kohli Arrive; India Hits The Nets!
Rohit, Kohli Arrive; India Hits The Nets!
'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai
'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai
PwC US to cut 1,800 jobs, its 1st layoffs in 15 years
PwC US to cut 1,800 jobs, its 1st layoffs in 15 years
Pak man convicted of killing Indian restaurateur in UK
Pak man convicted of killing Indian restaurateur in UK
Mission Mausam: Know everything about Rs 2000cr project
Mission Mausam: Know everything about Rs 2000cr project
PIX: Beckham bids ex-England boss Eriksson adieu
PIX: Beckham bids ex-England boss Eriksson adieu

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

PCB splash billions to transform Pakistan's venues

PCB splash billions to transform Pakistan's venues

Pakistan's players are like my brothers: Harmanpreet

Pakistan's players are like my brothers: Harmanpreet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances