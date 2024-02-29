News
Shami set for rehabilitation at NCA after heel surgery

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 29, 2024 18:42 IST
Mohammad Shami

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/X

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is set to kickstart his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after a successful heel surgery, as confirmed by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

 

‘Mohammed Shami successfully underwent a surgery on 26th February, 2024 for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process,’ read BCCI’s statement.

Shami's last appearance for India was in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where he emerged as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps.

