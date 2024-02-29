Bumrah back but K L Rahul out of Dharamsala Test

IMAGE: Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi, has been called up for the fifth and final match in Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah makes a comeback to the Indian team but K L Rahul has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England, starting in Dharamsala on March 7, after failing to recover from injury to his right quadriceps



"KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," said BCCI in a media release on Thursday.



Rahul became unavailable after the first Test in Hyderabad in January despite being 90 per cent fit before the third Test in Rajkot earlier this month.

It is the same quadriceps injury which Rahul sustained during the IPL and which forced him out of action for nearly four months last year.



Meanwhile, vice-captain Bumrah who was rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi, has been called up for the Dharamsala Test.

Rajat Patidar, who has struggled for runs, has been retained but he is likely to make way for Devdutt Padikkal in the fifth Test.



India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, bouncing back in fine style after losing the first Test in Hyderabad.



Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar has been released from the squad to play for Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai, starting on March 2.



"He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," BCCI stated.



BCCI also stated that Mohammed Shami is recovering well and will be soon be heading to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process after undergoing a surgery on February 26 for his right heel problem,.



India's updated squad for the fifth Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), K S Bharat (wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.