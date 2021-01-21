News
Siraj pays respects at father's grave

Siraj pays respects at father's grave

By Rediff Cricket
January 21, 2021 16:45 IST
Mohammed Siraj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Siraj/Instagram
 

Mohammed Siraj drove straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad to his father's grave in Khairtabad after he arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

Mohammed Ghouse, an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad, had nurtured his younger son's passion for cricket. He passed away on November 20 from a lung ailment, a week after Siraj landed in Australia with the Indian team.

His mother asked her son not to return from Australia and instead make his father proud playing for the Indian team.

Siraj, all of two Tests old, led the bowling attack in the decider at the Gabba in Brisbane, taking five wickets in the second innings, his first Test five-for.

Siraj laid flowers at his father's grave, offered prayers and spent time mourning his father after which he left to meet his mother, brother and family at home.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

