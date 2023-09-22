News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Massive purse for ICC World Cup winners

Massive purse for ICC World Cup winners

Source: PTI
September 22, 2023 18:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England won the World Cup in 2019. 2023 World Cup winners will get US$4 million and runners-up will receive US$2 million

IMAGE: England won the World Cup in 2019. 2023 World Cup winners will get US$4 million and runners-up will receive US$2 million. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

The winner of the upcoming ODI World Cup will receive a prize purse of US$4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by US$2 million (approximately 16 crore), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

The ICC announced the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches to be played in the showpiece starting next month.

 

The two losing semi-finalists will get US$800,000 (Rs 6 crore approximately) each.

The other six teams who fail to qualify for the knockouts will get US$100,000 (Rs 82 lakh approximately) each, and the winner of each group stage match will get an incentive of US$40000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately).

A total of US$10 million will be distributed by the ICC among all winning teams throughout the tournament.

The apex body has taken this decision in a bid to make the tournament more competitive and entertaining, both for the players and the fans.

The World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. It will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches.

This will be the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup, and 10 teams (India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands) will feature in the tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'The tattoo is inside my heart'
'The tattoo is inside my heart'
'Goal is to turn bronze into gold'
'Goal is to turn bronze into gold'
Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments!
Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moments!
Paddy acreage up 3% to 411.52 lakh hectare
Paddy acreage up 3% to 411.52 lakh hectare
Mohali ODI PIX: Gill, Gaikwad hand India strong start
Mohali ODI PIX: Gill, Gaikwad hand India strong start
MotoGP apologises for broadcasting distorted Ind map
MotoGP apologises for broadcasting distorted Ind map
We can't run Army's command structure, says SC
We can't run Army's command structure, says SC

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: Shami takes five as Aus set India 277 for win

PHOTOS: Shami takes five as Aus set India 277 for win

Does Dravid Want Raina In WC Team?

Does Dravid Want Raina In WC Team?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances