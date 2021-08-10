Moeen under consideration for 2nd Test: Silverwood

Silverwood also said that opener Haseeb Hameed is making a "very strong case" for a Test recall.

IMAGE: 'We know Moeen Ali is a fine cricketer and we know he is showing fine form in the Hundred at the moment, though I appreciate it's a different format.' Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that all-rounder Moeen Ali is ‘certainly under consideration’ for the second Test against India which gets underway from August 12.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. England’s batting wasn't up to the mark and Moeen's presence in the squad will allow the hosts to get the required depth.

"Moeen is certainly under consideration. He's always been part of our consideration. So that's something that Joe and I are going to chat about at Lord's," ESPNcricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.

"We know he is a fine cricketer and we know he is showing fine form in the Hundred at the moment, though I appreciate it's a different format," he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in July this year had confirmed that men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.

"Allrounders such Ben Stokes or Chris Woakes usually give you options all-round. Unfortunately, we've found ourselves squeezed through circumstance recently and we haven't been able to do that," said Silverwood

"Could Mo play at Lord's? All I'll say is, my mind's not closed to anything. If it fits and works for the team then it's something we have to consider," he added.

Silverwood also said that opener Haseeb Hameed is making a "very strong case" for a Test recall.

Hameed played the last of his three Tests in 2016 before injury and loss of form combined to banish him to test wilderness.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive domestic form with Nottinghamshire and is close to a test recall as the team management looks for ways to bolster their brittle top order.

"He works extremely hard and he's looked extremely good in the nets," Silverwood told British media on Monday.

"I think he is making a very strong case and, at some point, we may have to make a decision and give him an opportunity.

"When that comes, we'll wait and see, but he is certainly putting his best foot forward and, in the nets, he has looked extremely good."

Silverwood also admitted that batsmen apart from Joe Root need to start contributing more to ease off the pressure on the Three Lions skipper.

Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley and number three batsman Zak Crawley struggled at Trent Bridge where the hosts were shot out for 183 in the first innings.

Root was their top-scorer in both innings and number eight Sam Curran's 32 was the second highest score by a home batsman.

Silverwood said the top three must quickly rediscover their form.

"We have to address the fact that, at this moment in time, we're not getting those runs," the coach said.

"I have invested in these guys. I would rather be accused of giving somebody one too many chances than not enough, I've made that clear from the start, but at some point, I will have to make a decision."

England and India will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.