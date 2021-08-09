News
Bangladesh complete T20 series rout of Australia

Bangladesh complete T20 series rout of Australia

August 09, 2021 22:16 IST
Australia dismissed for 62 in 13.4 overs, their lowest Twenty20 score

Bangladesh's players celebrate after trouncing Australia in the fifth Twenty 20 International, in Dhaka, on Monday.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's players celebrate after trouncing Australia in the fifth Twenty 20 International, in Dhaka, on Monday. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Shakib Al Hasan finished with extraordinary figures of four wickets for nine runs as Bangladesh defeated Australia by 60 runs in the fifth and final Twenty 20 International, in Dhaka, on Monday.

 

Shakib became the second bowler to take 100 T20 wickets, after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, as Bangladesh defended 112-8 by bowling Australia out for 62 in 13.4 overs, the tourists' lowest Twenty20 score.

Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin played a key role in triggering Australia's collapse, taking three wickets for 12 runs, as Bangladesh won the series 4-1.

Only two Australian batsmen reached double figures, captain Matthew Wade scoring 22 and Ben McDermott 17.

Shakib got the first of his four wickets, baffling opener Matthew Wade with a quicker delivery after left-arm spinner Ansum Ahmed dismissed opener Dan Christian (3) and Mitchell Marsh (4).

Shakib then got the better of Ashton Turner for his 100th wicket. In between Saifuddin, one of the two changes Bangladesh made, ripped through the Australian middle order.

Shakib then ensured Australia would fail to reach its previous low of 79 against England at Southampton.

Bangladesh’s batsmen also were not comfortable on an extremely slow track after their captain Mahmudullah decided to bat first.

Opener Mohammad Naim top-scored for the side with 23 and Mahmudullah made 19.

Mahedi Hasan opened with Naim instead of out-of-form Soumya Sarkar as Bangladesh got a good start.

The pair added 42 runs in 4.3 overs before off-spinner Turner removed Mahedi for 13.

Australia’s pacers then stalled Bangladesh's progress, varying their pace.

Dan Christian had Naim caught by Agar with a slower delivery to further worsen Bangladesh.

Shakib struggled to make 11 off 20 but Afif Hossain showed some intent, launching Christian for a six in the first ball he faced.

However, Christian clawed back with the wicket for Soumya Sarkar for 16.

Pacer Nathan Ellis, who claimed a hat-trick on debut, curbed Bangladesh batsmen's aggression in the death overs but Shakib denied the Australians a second victory.

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

