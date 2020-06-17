News
Moeen Ali named in England training squad for West Indies Tests

June 17, 2020 18:36 IST
Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Moeen Ali played the last of his 60 Tests in last year's Ashes series opener against Australia. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first Test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

 

Moeen, 32, had announced a break from Test cricket in September last year after losing out on a central contract for the longest format for the 2019-20 season.

He played the last of his 60 Tests in last year's Ashes series opener against Australia.

The training group, which includes eight uncapped players, will take part in a three-day practice match on July 1 after which a squad will be named for the first Test, the ECB said in a statement.

"Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training," National Selector Ed Smith said.

The first Test is scheduled to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8, with the last two matches to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester. All three matches will be played without fans present.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
