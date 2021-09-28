News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Moeen a huge loss to England Test side, says skipper Root

Moeen a huge loss to England Test side, says skipper Root

September 28, 2021 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Moeen Ali, who made his Test debut in 2014, scored 2,914 runs in 64 matches at an average of 28.29 and claimed 195 wickets. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

England captain Joe Root hailed Moeen Ali as a role model and said he would be a huge loss to the Test side after the all-rounder announced his decision to quit the longest format of the game on Monday.

 

Moeen, who made his Test debut in 2014, scored 2,914 runs in 64 matches at an average of 28.29 and claimed 195 wickets with his nagging off-spin but played little Test cricket since the 2019 Ashes series against Australia.

The 34-year-old took a break from Tests in 2019 after losing out on a central contract before returning the fold in May 2020.

In February, England coach Chris Silverwood apologised for confusion surrounding Moeen's departure from India midway through a Test series after Root said he had chosen to go home when he had actually been granted leave as part of a rotation policy.

Moeen was recalled to the test side in August for the second match against India in the home summer series and played in two more matches against the tourists.

"There are a number of things I'll look back on when I'm finished as captain, that I could look back on with regret that I could have done slightly differently," Root told reporters.

"The one thing I will say is when Mo has played, he's been brilliant. You look at the amount of games he has affected, the amount of special moments he has had on a cricket field in the test match format has been exceptional."

Root said Moeen, who intends to specialise in white-ball cricket, had not been appreciated enough outside of the dressing room and added he would be a "huge loss" to the Test side.

"He's a great personality to have in and around the dressing room, and he's a great brain for younger players to learn from and to feed off," Root said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
England all-rounder Moeen retires from Test cricket
England all-rounder Moeen retires from Test cricket
MI-RCB: The Wives Watch
MI-RCB: The Wives Watch
No regrets for Harshal on missing out on T20 World Cup
No regrets for Harshal on missing out on T20 World Cup
Will Japan Get Its First Lady PM?
Will Japan Get Its First Lady PM?
IPL 2021: Warner unlikely to play again for Sunrisers
IPL 2021: Warner unlikely to play again for Sunrisers
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam undergoes angioplasty
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam undergoes angioplasty
MISSION IIT. MURDERS. MIRACLES.
MISSION IIT. MURDERS. MIRACLES.

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Transition from Tests to T20s was difficult: Jadeja

Transition from Tests to T20s was difficult: Jadeja

KKR's Kuldeep out of IPL with knee injury

KKR's Kuldeep out of IPL with knee injury

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances