News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mithali, Smriti unmoved in women's ODI rankings

Mithali, Smriti unmoved in women's ODI rankings

Source: PTI
November 30, 2021 18:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mithali Raj had 738 points in the ODI rankings

IMAGE: Mithali Raj had 738 points in the ODI rankings. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India batters Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana held on to their third and sixth spots respectively while allrounder Deepti Sharma was also steady at the fifth position in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

While Mithali had 738 points, Smriti logged 710 points in the batting ranking, which had South Africa's Lizelle Lee at the top with 761 points.

 

West Indies duo of Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews have risen in ODI batting and all-rounder rankings respectively.

The pair stood up for their side in Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier action, with Taylor moving into the top ten in batting (676) and holding on to her No.4 all-rounder ranking (319), as her teammate moved to equal eighth.

Matthews moved to her highest career rating (272) joining England's Katherine Brunt and New Zealand's Jess Jonassen in a three-way tie.

Taylor is only bettered by Marizanne (384), Natalie Sciver (372) and Ellyse Perry (365).

Deepti was fifth with 299 points in the list.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We did it together bro': Ravindra tells Patel
'We did it together bro': Ravindra tells Patel
Ashes: Perth Test in doubt over quarantine rules
Ashes: Perth Test in doubt over quarantine rules
When Anushka Stumped Kohli
When Anushka Stumped Kohli
A, B blood groups people more prone to Covid: Study
A, B blood groups people more prone to Covid: Study
Economy grows 8.4% in Q2, surpasses pre-COVID level
Economy grows 8.4% in Q2, surpasses pre-COVID level
'Article 370' cricket games in Amit Shah's LS seat
'Article 370' cricket games in Amit Shah's LS seat
Assam on edge over AASU leader's lynching
Assam on edge over AASU leader's lynching

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

South Africa promises secure bio-bubble for Team India

South Africa promises secure bio-bubble for Team India

India's tour of South Africa on as of now: BCCI

India's tour of South Africa on as of now: BCCI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances