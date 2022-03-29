News
Mithali, Jhulan rise in ODI rankings

Mithali, Jhulan rise in ODI rankings

Source: PTI
March 29, 2022 16:49 IST
Mithali Raj hit a half-ton in the final league game against South Africa at the ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday

IMAGE: Mithali Raj hit a half-ton in the final league game against South Africa at the ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday. Photograph: ICC

India skipper Mithali Raj climbed two places to sixth while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami also rose a couple of spots to fifth in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings released on Tuesday, taking into account the ongoing World Cup in New Zealand.

 

Raj, who struck a half-century in India's final league match against South Africa on Sunday, surpassed Australia's Rachael Haynes and Tammy Beaumont of England.

However, the match ended in heartbreak for the Indian skipper as her team crashed out of the World Cup in a last-ball thriller.

Star opener Smriti Mandhana, who played a 71-run knock against South Africa, remained static on 10th.

In the bowlers' chart, Goswami, who missed the match against the Proteas, went past the South African duo of Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka to be fifth.

However, she lost her ninth position in the all-rounders' list to Katherine Brunt of England.

Goswami is now 10th with 217 rating points in her kitty, while compatriot Deepti Sharma held on to her seventh position.

South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored more runs (433) at the ongoing World Cup than any other player, moved up two places, overtaking the Australian duo of Alyssa Heau and Beth Mooney to claim the top ranking .

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
