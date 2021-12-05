News
Mitchell 'took cue from Mayank' to counter India's spin

Mitchell 'took cue from Mayank' to counter India's spin

Source: PTI
December 05, 2021 18:45 IST
Daryl Mitchell hit 7 fours and 2 sixes during a gutsy 60 in New Zealand's second innings on Day 3 of the second Test in Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell hit 7 fours and 2 sixes during a gutsy 60 in New Zealand's second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against India, in Mumbai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell says he took cue from India opener Mayank Agarwal to counter the home side's spinners on Day 3 of the second Test, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Mitchell (60 off 92 balls) shared 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls (36 batting) in the second essay to provide much-needed resistance in New Zealand's improbable chase of 540.

 

"Set the template from Mayank's batting, the way he put pressure on our spinners," Mitchell said after the day's play.

"Disappointing to not still be out there and kick on, but nice to get a partnership going."

Mitchell admitted that his team is obviously in a tough situation in the Test.

"They (Indian bowlers) are constantly throwing things at you and you're trying to counter that. You have to keep trying to win the small battles.

"Tough situation we're in, but it was just about trying to go out and do what we can. Obviously, it is very challenging."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three quick wickets to leave New Zealand tottering at 140 for 5 at stumps.

Talking about the Wankhede pitch, he said, "It's a pretty challenging surface, there's definitely balls turning there with your name on it.

"It's just about trying to put pressure back on the bowlers. That's the beauty of Test cricket."

Source: PTI
