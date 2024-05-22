News
Mission T20 WC trophy: Team to leave on May 25

Mission T20 WC trophy: Team to leave on May 25

Source: ANI
May 22, 2024 17:13 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Coach Rahul Dravid and Captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The first batch of Team India will leave for the US on May 25 to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup, sources said.

The tournament will start on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA. India's T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India vs Pakistan clash will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

 

The first batch of players will consist of players who are not participating in the playoffs stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title ever since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

