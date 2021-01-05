News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Misbah wouldn't get a coaching job with a school team'

Source: PTI
January 05, 2021 23:58 IST
Misbah-ul-Haq is the coach of the Pakistan team that is currently touring New Zealand

IMAGE: Misbah-ul-Haq is the coach of the Pakistan team that is currently touring New Zealand. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Pakistan's former pacer Aaqib Javed has lashed out at current national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, saying he wouldn't get a coaching job even with a school side.

Misbah is not suitable for the top job, Aaqib, who is presently the chief coach of Lahore Qalandars franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL), told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday.

 

"I think the people who gave the coaching jobs to Misbah and Waqar Younis should be held accountable as both of these former players don't have any coaching experience," he said.

He pointed out that playing cricket and coaching a team are two different things and coaching in modern-day cricket is a job for people with the right qualifications and experience.

Aaqib had served as bowling coach with the national team in the past and also coached the Pakistan U-19 team to the ICC World Cup title.

The 48-year-old Aaqib, who had also coached the UAE national team in ICC events, said that poor coaching and management decisions led to Pakistan having a bad tour of New Zealand.

"Looking at Misbah's coaching, I don't think even a school will give him this job," he said.

"Professional coaches should be with the team, only then the situation will improve."

Aaqib also made it clear he had no ambitions of getting a job with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"If I wanted a job, I wouldn't be so outspoken. I will never coach the national teams because I think there is a lack of respect for individuals in the current PCB system," he said.

He said the administrators were not aware of the ground realities in Pakistan cricket.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

